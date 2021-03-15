Saint Augustinus Junior High School (JHS) at Axim in the Nzema East Municipality has been crowned winners of this year’s annual Western Region Inter-District JHS independence day quiz competition.

The champions garnered 36.5 points to win the competition, taking home a laptop computer, tablets, printer, plaques, textbooks, dictionary, story books, medals, school bags, T-shirts and certificate.

Volta River Authority (VRA) International School at Aboadze in the Shama District was second with 36 points and Peace International School at Axim in the Jomoro Municipality obtained 35 points for the third position.

For their prizes, each school had a laptop computer, tablets, plaques, textbooks, dictionary, story books, medals, school bags, T-shirts and a certificate.

Other participating schools had plaques, textbooks, dictionary, story books, school bags and certificate as their award.

The programme was initiated six years ago by the traditional leadership in the Region.

The aim was to motivate students to study hard, monitor their performance and identify their talents so the traditional leadership can offer career guidance programmes for their future development.

The programme is also to access the performance of teachers so they could be supported to work effectively and efficiently.

The paramount chief of Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area, Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, applauded organizers of the programme and said “it is an eye-opener for their students.”

He implored the Ghana Education Service to work closely with the traditional authorities to sustain the programme and create an enabling environment for the students.

Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II said, “I challenge parents in the Region to concentrate more on education, do things right and what is best so they would move forward.”

In a speech read on behalf of the Regional Education Director, Mr Addo Dankwa Akuffo, said to give students a break from traditional classroom learning, there was the need to revive the quiz culture.

He said quiz broaden the knowledge of students and also enable them to explore new skills at an early age.

He congratulated the teachers and students for the brilliant performance exhibited throughout the competition.

Miss Alberta Mccarthy, a participant of Saint Augustinus JHS, said

the competition had helped them to improve on what they learnt.

Miss Caroline Mergan Klutse of UMaT Basic School told the Ghana News Agency that they would come fully prepared next year to win the competition.