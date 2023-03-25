St. Basilide’s Vocational/Technical Institute gets modern technical workshop

The Rotary Club of Wa, in partnership with its sister club in the Netherlands, is supporting the Brothers of Immaculate Conception of the Virgin Mary (FIC Brothers) to establish a modern technical workshop at Kaleo in the Nadowli-Kaleo District.

The facility ,house the woodworks, welding and fabrication, and electrical departments with modern equipment installed to provide cutting-edge technical training to students of the St. Basilide’s Vocational/Technical Institute.

This was disclosed when Mr Victor Yaw Asante, the District Governor (DG) of Rotary District 9102, led a team from the Rotary Club of Wa and Rotaract Club of the SD Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies (SDD-UBIDS) to inspect the facility.

Addressing the media after the inspection, Mr Asante said the move was to help provide the students with the requisite technical skills for sustainable employment.

He indicated that the centre would not only be training students but that the high-quality product from there would be commercialised to help generate funds for the school.

The Rotary DG indicated that the FIC Brothers had started the €70,000.00 project some time back, which required support to be completed and equipped.

“You know there are a lot of technical institutions that do not even have equipment. So, the Rotary Club of Wa and the twin Rotary Club based in the Netherlands decided to come and intervene in this project,” Mr Asante explained.

Mr Asante said his visit to the region was also to discuss the projects of the Rotary Club of Wa and find ways of getting those projects done for the benefit of the vulnerable and deprived communities in the region.

Reverend Brother Fabian Bezel, Acting Principal of the St. Basilides Technical Institute, said the school initiated the project to ensure that it offered relevant training to its students.

“The directors of the school realised that the training that we offer the students is no more relevant because we no more have adequate training equipment for the students,” he indicated.

He said they had the intention of adding a building technology workshop to the facility if they continue to get the support of the partners.

The team also visited the Upper West Regional Hospital to donate assorted items, including washing powder, pampers, milo, biscuits, and kalypo to the children’s ward of the Hospital, an initiative of the Rotaract Club of SDD-UBIDS in partnership with the Rotary Club of Wa.

Dr Matilda Akanzum, a Paediatrician Specialist at the hospital, who received the items, thanked the benefactors for the donation and assured them that they would be used for the intended purpose.

She appealed to the Rotary Club to help stock the Children’s Ward with hospital beds.

“We have a lot of empty wards without beds for the children. This is our request, so that in future, you can think about that and help us,” she said.

Mr Stephen Mwinkaara, the President of the Rotary Club of Wa, assured the hospital of the Club’s support when funds were available.

Ms Fareeda Amankwa-Gabbey, the President of the Rotaract Club of SDD-UBIDS, said the donation was to mark the 55th anniversary of Rotaract Ghana.