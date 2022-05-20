St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church To Celebrate Agape Feast Day

The St. Charles Lwanga Catholic Church, Fadama, Abeka, is inviting the public to its big Feast celebration slated for June 2022, to instill hope and a sense of fulfilment in them.

The Reverend Father Stephen Dogodzi (SVD), the Parish Priest, who made the call on behalf of the Church, said the Feast would be an unforgettable moment for attendees and transform their lives.

The celebration on the theme: “Arise and Build”, slated for June 2nd to 5th, and 19, 2022, would include, Holy Hour (Thursday 2nd June – 18:30-20:00 hours), Candle Light Procession (Friday 3rd June – 18:40-20:30 hours), Pilgrim to Grotto – Odorkor (Saturday 4th June – 14:30 – 17:00 hours), Day Born Harvest (Sunday 5th June) and Agape Feast on Sunday 19th June.

Fr. Dogodzi quoted the words of Pope Francis on the Feast of Corpus Christi that states: “Jesus, the Lord, offering himself to us in the simplicity of bread, also invites us not to waste our lives in chasing the myriad illusions that we think we cannot do without, yet that leave us empty within.”

He explained that the Feast was a fulfilling one that would fill the hearts of attendees and restore their hope in Jesus Christ, therefore, admonished them to turn their backs to things that would do them no good and be an active participant in the feast for restoration.

He also made reference to the quote of Dick Eastman, a Global Evangelist, that: “In no other way can the believer become as fully involved with God’s work, especially the work of world evangelism, as in intercessory prayer.”

“We climax it all in a grand style on Sunday 19th June, 2022 which happens to be Father’s Day, where we will celebrate our fathers and enjoy our Parish Agape feast. Let’s make this moment remarkable. It’s Our Feast, Hurry,” Fr. Dogodzi said.