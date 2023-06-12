St. Francis College of Education holds 1st Congregation for B.Ed programme

St Francis College of Education has held its first congregation for the Bachelor of Education programme during which 357 professional teachers graduated to join the educational sector. Out of the total number of graduates, 32 obtained first class, 225 received second class upper, 88 had second class lower and 12 got third class.

Miss Erica Ama Tiokpoe was adjudged the overall best student. The congregation was held under the theme “Embracing change and lifelong learning for Teachers, through the use of I.C.T. for development.

The principal of the college, Dr. Adwoa Kwegyiriba said, the Bachelor of Education programme was designed with the vision to produce competent and compassionate educators who will become agents of positive change in the field of education.

She said it is an undeniable fact that science and technology serve as critical tools for societal growth and development and in light of that, management and the Gender Unit of the College have started the women in STEM Movement. The objective of the movement is to sensitize and inspire female STEM trainees to become innovative and effective problem solvers, as well as to empower them to be creative and to encourage more girls to enroll in STEM education. She appealed to the Ministry of Education to provide the college with a STEM facility.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of the college, Rev. Father Prof. Michael P.K Okyerefo said ICT prepares teachers to meet the challenges of the teaching-learning task of the modern age. He encouraged the graduating students to embrace technology as a tool to leapfrog the traditional way of teaching to current teaching techniques.

On his part, the Minister of Railway Development and Member of Parliament for Hohoe. Hon. John-Peter Amewu urged the appropriate stakeholders to work towards making the college a full-fledged university of education. He reiterated his support for the proposed merger of St Francis and St. Therasa Colleges of Education into a university.

Mr. Amewu advised the graduands to apply what they have learned persistently and with a commitment to bring positive change to society.

As part of the ceremony, a computer laboratory with 50 new computers was commissioned and a new signage was also unveiled.

By Pearlvis Atsu Kuadey