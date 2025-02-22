St. John Bosco College Urges Government to Expand Admissions, Modernize Facilities Amid Growing Demand

St. John Bosco College of Education, a cornerstone of teacher training in Ghana’s Upper East Region, has called on the government to raise its admission quota and address critical infrastructure gaps, warning that current constraints threaten its ability to meet the nation’s demand for qualified educators.

The appeal, made during the college’s 13th graduation ceremony, underscores mounting pressures on tertiary institutions grappling with outdated facilities and understaffing despite rising enrollment interest.

Acting Principal Dr. Rudolph Nyaaba revealed that the college, renowned for producing science and mathematics teachers, turns away “hundreds of qualified applicants” annually due to a restrictive government-imposed admissions cap. With only 318 students graduating this year—18 with first-class honors—he argued that expanding intake would not only fulfill unmet demand but also boost internally generated funds for campus improvements. “Our labs and workshops resemble relics of a past era,” Nyaaba said, stressing that outdated equipment undermines training quality at a time when Ghana prioritizes STEM and technical education.

The college’s struggles reflect systemic challenges in Ghana’s teacher training sector, where underinvestment clashes with ambitions to elevate educational standards. Despite producing graduates who consistently secure teaching roles nationwide, St. John Bosco’s pleas for staff recruitment clearances from the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC) have yet to yield action. Current faculty shortages strain workloads, potentially diluting the mentorship crucial for nurturing educators in critical subjects like mathematics and science.

Observers note the irony in the college’s predicament: as Ghana pushes to expand technical and vocational education (TVET), institutions tasked with training TVET instructors lack the tools to modernize their own programs. “How can we teach 21st-century skills using 20th-century resources?” asked one graduate, echoing concerns that analog-era facilities hinder digital literacy and innovative pedagogy.

The government has previously pledged to revamp teacher training colleges, but progress remains uneven. St. John Bosco’s case highlights the ripple effects of delays: overcrowded classrooms, demoralized staff, and students forced to share obsolete equipment. While the college’s track record—evidenced by its 153 graduates earning second-class upper honors this year—demonstrates resilience, stakeholders warn that quality could erode without urgent intervention.

Beyond infrastructure, the admission quota debate touches on equity. With limited slots, rural students from the Upper East Region, where tertiary options are sparse, face disproportionate exclusion. “Every year, I see brilliant applicants from remote villages rejected,” said a lecturer, who requested anonymity. “Expanding access isn’t just about numbers—it’s about social justice.”

As Ghana aims to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 4 on quality education, the plight of institutions like St. John Bosco underscores a stark reality: teacher training cannot thrive on reputation alone. Without modern labs, adequate staffing, and policies that match ambition with investment, the nation risks undermining its own educational aspirations—one overcrowded classroom at a time.