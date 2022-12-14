St John Paul school holds graduation ceremony, Christmas carols

The Saint John Paul school in Takoradi of the Western Region has organised its graduation ceremony and a festival of nine lessons and carols on the theme: “The birth of a saviour to the modern world.”

The colorful ceremony gave the pupils the opportunity to display talents in poetry recitals, Bible quotations and reading of the nine lesson which was interspersed with melodious carols from the school choir.

They also choreographed beautiful dances with music from the school choir and acted the nativity play.

Mr Emmanuel Kwamina Salia, Regional Manager of Catholic Education Unit for Western and Western North Region, who was the guest speaker, said the modern world needed humble, sincere and faithful people, adding that “as children and people imitating Christ humility should be your watch word in order to aspire higher.”

He said, “humility will make you become the head and not the tail in this modern world as Christ humbled himself to become the Saviour of the world.”

Mr Salia underscored the importance of humility, noting that “with humility everything would be given to you and that if God’s favour was not part of you, you would achieve less in life”

The Manager pointed out that humility before God and others would make God to lift people higher in their education, workplace and family, as well as bring them wisdom which could lead to higher achievements.

Mr Salia indicated that humility before God and others would also bring about forgiveness, healing of wounds as well as healing from corruption, greed and individualism.

The Manager prayed that the festive period would enable them to humble themselves to witness God’s favour in their lives.

The headmaster of the school, Mr Emmanuel Lewis commended staff, parents and pupils for the efforts put in organising the festival of nine lessons and carols for the coming Christmas.

He said though the school had chalked several successes, it was still confronted with the non-payment of school fees and appealed to parents to endeavour to pay up their fees since it was the fees that were used to pay the teachers and run the school.

Mr Lewis also appealed to philanthropists and institutions to support the school to complete its Junior high school block.

Reverend Father Alex Amponsah, priest at the Cathedral, in a Christmas message urged all during the yuletide to be prayerful, read the word of God and above all to be humble since according to him, humility was the key word for every Christian to derive favour from God.

In all 46 pupils made up of 23 boys and 23 girls graduated from kindergarten to basic one. They were presented with certificates.

The school, which belongs to Mary our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Cathedral in Takoradi, has a nursery, kindergarten, primary school and a junior high school with more than 36 staff members and a student population of about 500.