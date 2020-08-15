The 1997 year group of the St. John’s Junior High School in Bolgatanga, the Upper East Regional capital, has donated hand-washing facilities to the school to protect students against the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

The items included two Veronica buckets with stands, two recycling bins, four gallons of liquid soap, 15 pieces of tissue, 130 pieces of hand sanitizer as well as 140 pieces of reusable nose masks.

Presenting the items, Mr Raphael Doe, one of the administrators of the group, said it was necessary to complement the government’s efforts to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Doe noted that the hand-washing facilities would help students to stay safe and stop the spread of the virus, especially as hand-washing was key to fighting the pandemic.

Madam Emelia Ayamga, the Headmistress of St. John’s JHS, commended the old students for the support and said the items would be used to fight the pandemic.

“This gesture demonstrates that you have the school at heart,” she added.

Madam Ayamga called on other old students of the school to emulate the 1997 year group to help their former school.

After weeks of school shut down aimed at curbing the pandemic, the government partly reopened the schools to allow final-year students, including those in basic schools, to take their final examinations.

Prior to the opening of the schools, the Ministry of Education fumigated and disinfected campuses, provided reusable nose masks to all students, teachers and non- teaching staff.

According to the West African Examination Council (WAEC), final-year students in all basic schools across the country would start the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday, September 14, 2020.