The Management of St. John’s of God Catholic Hospital at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North Municipality, have appealed for ultra-modern paediatric centre to facilitate quality healthcare services and particularly to prevent infant and child mortality in the area.

Deputy Director of Nursing Services (DDNS), Comfort Ofei, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Ahafo Region, that congestion at the children’s ward remained a huge challenge and needed to be addressed.

She said the ward was recording an increasing number of admissions, though it had not undergone any rehabilitation and expansion works since the hospital was built in 1968, saying that 1,696 admissions were recorded last year.

DDNS Ofei said the ward required incubators and monitors, and appealed to charitable and non-governmental organisations and philanthropists to come to their aid.

She expressed appreciation to Mrs. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament for Tano North for her continuous support in helping to address the immediate needs of the children’s ward.

DDNS Ofei said the MP remained supportive of the facility, saying recently she donated medical devices and equipment worth GHC150,000.00 to the children ward.

She however expressed concern about the limited space of the ward and appealed to the public to help construct a modern paediatric centre.