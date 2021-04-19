The Parish Youth Council (PYC) of St. Kizito Catholic Church at Nima in Accra, at the weekend donated food items to senior parishioners in the church.

The gesture is part of the Council’s corporate social responsibility activities dubbed: “Operation GhS 5,000″, an Easter Charity Project, to show love and care to the aged parishioners.

The items included rice, cooking oil, sardines, sugar, corned beef, milk, spaghetti,tomato paste and tea.

Mr Prince Amekor, the President, PYC said

the Council was motivated by Matthew 25:40 which states that,”whatsoever you do to the least of my brother you do unto me,” adding that the gesture also formed part of the social impact and contribution to the Church.

The Catholic Church encourages members to pray, fast and give alms in the season of lent, and the youth thought it prudent to extend a hand to the sick, and aged parishioners to put smiles on their faces.

“In times like this, we need to remember our sick,old and aged parishioners because of the role they played in the development of the church.

“We interacted with them,share the word of God,ignite their sense of hope and support that the church still remembers them,” he added.

Mr Amekor said the project activiated twice a year in Easter and Christmas and commended parishioners for supporting the cause of charity works in the Church.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Church for their unflinching support to them.