Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister and MP for Takoradi Constituency on behalf of the Catholic Church of Epiphany in Florida, USA has presented equipment to St Mary’s Senior High School at Apowa.

The equipment included; 20 Desktop Computers, a Projector, 10 Tablets and other important electronic learning gadgets.

Mr Darko-Mensah emphasised that the government was committed to fostering a deep collaboration with non-government institutions to spur on the development of the country and lauded the leadership of the church for the kind gesture.

HE urged the students to take their ICT studies seriously for better opportunities in future.

Mr Darko-Mensah advised the management of the school to make good use of the items to enhance Information and Communication Technology teaching and learning.

The Reverend Father Yaw Adu Ansah, the Head of the school on behalf of the students thanked the donors for the gesture and promised that the items would be put to good use.