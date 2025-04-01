St. Peter Methodist Church marks Heritage Day with a call for national reconciliation

The final Sunday of Ghana’s Heritage Month was a vibrant celebration at St. Peter Methodist Church, Odorkor, as the congregation marked Heritage Day, a grand climax to a month-long reflection on Ghanaian identity and culture.

The church was filled with colour as various groups (SUWMA, Men’s and Women’s movements, Guilds, MYF etc) proudly represented the diverse regions of Ghana, showcasing traditional attire, languages, and customs.

Amidst the cultural showcase, the Minister in Charge, Rev. Frank Quainoo, delivered a thought-provoking sermon, drawing from Joshua 5:9-12. He emphasized that just as the Israelites’ reproach was lifted when they ate the produce of their own land, Ghana’s progress is tied to its people embracing locally made goods, industries, and cultural identity.

“Ghana will never change unless we eat the fruit of our land,” he declared. “We do not appreciate what is made in Ghana. Until we raise our own industries and support our own, things will remain the same.” He urged the congregation to reflect on Ghana’s dependence on foreign goods, warning that national progress would remain stagnant unless Ghanaians learned to value and consume what they produced.

Rev. Quainoo likened Ghana’s journey to that of the Israelites before reaching Gilgal, stating that the nation has yet to reach its turning point. He stressed that Ghana’s transformation would only come when its citizens fully embrace and invest in their own resources and culture.

The central theme for the day was “Reconciliation”. The minister challenged Ghanaians to take stock of their nation’s progress and setbacks, and to renew their commitment to making Ghana better.

As the service ended, the congregation carried the message forward—not just in words, but in action, as they enjoyed the authentic tastes of Ghana at the food bazaar. The day stood as a powerful reminder that embracing one’s roots is the first step toward national growth and transformation.

The celebration reached its peak with a food bazaar, where different organizations prepared and displayed local delicacies from across the country, reinforcing the beauty of Ghana’s rich heritage.