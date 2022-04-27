St Peter’s R/C old students support alma mater

The 1980-year group of the St Peter’s Roman Catholic (R/C) Basic School, Osu, has donated 306 reading books to the school to enhance the reading skills of its students.

Mr John Bannerman, the Chairman of the Group, said reading, was the foundation to every discipline on earth as it was the bed rock of achieving success.

The Chairman said this when the Group donated story books to the students, from the Kindergarten to the Junior High School (JHS) in Accra.

He said their alma mater provided them with the best tuition and moral training and made them responsible citizens of the country.

‘‘We thought that giving back to the same school, would help these children to build up their future so they can give their contributions to their country, their fellow man and the world at large,’’ he said.

Mr Bannerman encouraged the students to be consistent in reading and take their studies seriously and expressed joy about the good behaviour of the students when he visited the school before the donation.

“The first impression I had when I came back, was the neatness of the students and I even had to report back to my friends when I came in here at first, that the children are well behaved, the way they receive and greet you. I even saw them matching and I was impressed with the kindergarten class which was matching in line,’’ the Chairperson said.

Mr Bannerman commended the efforts of the parents of the pupils in ensuring that their children were neat and presentable.

However, he added that, some of the parents in their era could not afford uniforms for their children due to financial constraints, but still had good training.

The Group assured the school of executing their planned projects including, painting of the school building, and the provision of desks, school jerseys and footballs.

Madam Felicity Sarah Armah, Headmistress of the school, expressed gratitude to the Group for the gesture and promised that the books would be used for their intended purposes.

“We have challenges, especially with our computer library. God being so good, He has brought the 1980-year group who have come to help us with some storybooks that will help the children to read more,’’ she said.

Madam Armah said knowledge was acquired through reading, hence, the story books would serve as an encouragement for the students to read more to broaden it.