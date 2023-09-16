St. Petersburg host International Circus Festival

The second International Circus Festival “Without Borders” opened Thursday in Russia’s second-largest city St. Petersburg, with about 200 artists from Russia and abroad joining the event.

The festival is jointly organized by the Russian Ministry of Culture and the Russian State Circus Company. Teams from more than ten countries and regions, including Russia, China, Mexico, Italy and Ethiopia will conduct circus art exchanges.

In a welcome letter to the event, Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova said that the festival demonstrates the cohesion of art, the combination of skills and beauty, and the pursuit of higher artistic achievements by artists. It has become one of the most important cultural events in Russia, attracting outstanding artistic talents from all over the world.

Artists from the China National Acrobatic Troupe presented a fabulous diabolo show at Thursday’s opening ceremony, and circuses from Russia, Mexico and other countries gave acrobatics, magic and other circus performances.

The festival will last four days, during which circuses will compete for a number of awards.