St Rita’s Centre inaugurated at Yendi to protect children

The Most Reverend Matthew Yitiereh, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yendi, has commissioned the St Rita’s Centre at Yendi and launched the Yendi Child and Vulnerable Protection Project to promote child rights.

The centre comprised an office space, guest room and chapel as part of the Child and Vulnerable Protection Project, which was launched last year by Most Reverend Vincent Sowah Boi-Nai, former Bishop of Yendi Diocese.

The centre was funded by the Archdiocese of Cologne in Germany and other assistance from some Catholic organisations and individuals to create office space for the activities of the Yendi Child and Vulnerable Protection project.

Most Reverend Yitiereh, speaking during the event at Yendi, said the St. Rita’s Centre was currently running a two-year child rights sensitisation programme in some basic schools and communities within Yendi Diocese with the support from Kindermissionwerk, a German Catholic Agency.

He said the St. Rita’s Centre had so far assisted some abused children with the provision of legal assistance to defiled girls and ensuring that such victims remained in school.

He stated that the project had also assisted the inmates of Yendi Prison, and supported the rejected and despised persons in society.

Rev. Boi-Nai, former Bishop of Yendi Diocese, who is also the Founder of the Child and Vulnerable Protection Project, urged duty-bearers, civil society organisations, traditional authorities, and school authorities to support the project in delivering its mandate and services towards fighting against child abuse in Yendi.

He said the establishment of the St. Rita’s Centre and Child and Vulnerable Protection Project would promote the rights of children and vulnerable persons in society for them to enjoy their fundamental rights.

Naa Abdulai II, Paramount Chief of Kuga Traditional Council, said every child deserved a childhood in its fullness surrounded by protective families and communities from violence and with the opportunity to thrive as other children.

He called on partners and community members to support the Yendi Child and Vulnerable Protection Project to free children from abuse, forced labour and conflict.

Father Gregory Dery, Director of Child and Vulnerable Protection Project, said the project was aimed at improving child protection practices and meaningful participation by children in decision-making and actions that concerned them.

He said the implementation partners of the two-year pilot project, which was being funded by KINDERMISSIONSWERK, a Germany-based Catholic funding agency, were the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, traditional leaders, Ghana Police Service, Ghana Education Service, and the media.

He noted that about 2,250 children and vulnerable adults were to benefit under the project, which was to be implemented in 13 Catholic basic schools at Chereponi, six at Wulensi, six at Yendi, one in parishes and two institutions namely orphanages in the diocese located at Sang and Makayili.