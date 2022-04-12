St Thomas Aquinas SHS Celebrates 70-years

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has called on Ghanaians to continue to support the Free Senior High School programme and work together to make it a success.

He said the country stood to gain enormously from human resource development, hence the need to support the policy.

Dr Adutwum made the call at the 70th Anniversary and Speech and Prize-Giving Day of the St Thomas Aquinas Senior-High School in Accra.

It was on the theme: “The Vision and Philosophy of the Founding Fathers of St Thomas Aquinas School: 70 Years of Quality Education.”

Dr Adutwum, who is also the Member of Parliament for Bosomtwe, said the policy had offered opportunities to many students from poor homes who, otherwise, could not have received senior high school education.

“The Free SHS is not a political talk,” he said, and that about 500,000 students would be entering senior high school this academic year.

The Minister advised parents to take advantage of the policy to educate their children and make their lives meaningful to society.

He pledged government’s commitment to supporting the school in its infrastructural development to make it one of the best in the country and commended the students for their excellent performance in the 2021 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination.

Mr Paul Amoasi Baidoo, the Headmaster of the School, said infrastructure development and the need for a school bus were some of the prominent challenges the school faced.

It presented 896 students for the WASSCE and 749 had eight passes, 120 had seven passes, 28 had six, and two had five passes.

He appealed to the Government to create boarding facilities for the school to admit more students and save them from travelling far to attend classes.

Mr Baidoo commended the Parent Teacher Association and Old Students Association (Old Toms) for their immense contribution towards the school’s development.

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), an old boy, who chaired the function, paid a glowing tribute to the founding fathers who imparted knowledge to the students.

He urged the students to work harder and take their studies seriously to get higher on the educational ladder and become useful citizens for Ghana.

The school cut a sod to build a new assembly hall.