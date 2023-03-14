St Thomas Aquinas SHS wins 2023 Ghana Culture Day Interschool Debate

St Thomas Aquinas Senior High School has won the 2023 Ghana Culture Day Interschool Debate after beating last year’s winners, Accra Girls Senior High School in a keenly contested showpiece.

This year’s competition, which was the second edition, saw four schools put up some spirited performances with the winner scoring 244.5 points; Accra Girls SHS attaining 241.5; St John’s Grammar scoring 240.5 points and Abor SHS going home with 219.5 points.

The debate was organised by the Ghana Culture Forum in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and other collaborators under the theme: “Culture, Technology and Current Trends – Making the Youth Centre of Transformations.”

The theme was to explore why Africa’s contribution to technology is underrated and how technology could be used to uplift the identity of Africa and transform the continent.

The first contest which was between St John’s Grammar SHS and Abor SHS had the motion: “Are Africans taking advantage of the opportunities in the tech space” with the former for the motion and the latter against it.

The second contest had the motion: “Social Media is devaluing the identity of African youth with the host, St Thomas Aquinas SHS speaking for the motion while Accra Girl’s SHS spoke against the motion.

Prizes for the winners and some deserving performers would be awarded during the Ghana Culture Day Symposium, Tuesday, March 14.

Mary Adjetey of St John’s Grammar SHS was adjudged the most eloquent debater whilst Rosabella Gyemfua Boateng emerged as the most knowledgeable debater.

Prof Awo Mana Asiedu, Acting Dean, School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, said technology was never a bad “tool” though it could be used for the wrong reason, and hence advised the students to use it in creating value for themselves.

She said they could realise their dreams and have enviable careers in the current technologically advanced world if they held integrity in high esteem in the choices they made.

“One key thing that would guide our use of technology either way is integrity – choosing the right and writing off the wrong,” Prof Mana Asiedu said.

Miss Benedicta Yevu, Director, National Culture Education, GES, said: “We need to use technology to advance our culture, nobody would tell our stories except us. We need to encourage the young ones to get involved.”

She said with technology, we could sell our local foods, dances and festivals to the world and help create jobs.