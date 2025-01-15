St. Vincent College of Education in Yendi Closed Amid Leadership Dispute

St. Vincent College of Education in Yendi has been closed following a dispute between the college’s board and Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II, the Overlord of Dagbon, over the selection of a new principal.

The controversy began after the retirement of the previous principal, prompting the need for a successor. While the college’s board selected a candidate for the role, the choice did not align with the recommendation made by Yaa Naa Mahama Abukari II. This decision reportedly angered the Overlord, leading to intervention from the Dagbon Traditional Council.

As a result, the registrar of the Dagbon Traditional Council instructed the college’s management and employees to vacate the building and lock up the offices, citing disrespect for the Overlord’s recommendation. The action has gained support from the youth of Yendi, who rallied behind the Overlord’s position.

The closure of the college’s offices is intended to address the leadership dispute, promote communication, and resolve the issue in an amicable manner. The college will remain closed until further notice as efforts to mediate the situation continue.