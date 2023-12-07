StacAi Gets Regulatory confirmation for financial Trust system

Ghanaian FinTech, StacAi has successfully secured regulatory approval from the Bank of Ghana to launch its cutting-edge Financial Trust Infrastructure.



A statement from StacAi said “This achievement not only stands as a triumph for StacAi but marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of financial services, introducing a range of tools for the secure and transparent creation of financial assets.”

StacAi’s journey can be traced back to the frustrations encountered by the founder during his nearly 2 decades experience within the financial services industry. Recognizing the formidable challenge of underwriting financial products due to the scarcity of comprehensive financial data on businesses and individuals, StacAi identified a critical need for innovation.

StacAi’s approach, underpinned by the most diversified and extensive data on consumers and SMEs, significantly boosts confidence in financial service delivery. The platform specializes in authenticating, verifying, scoring, and managing the creation of modern financial assets, providing a comprehensive solution to longstanding industry challenges.

“The recently obtained regulatory approval is not merely a validation of StacAi’s technology; it signifies the beginning of a new era in financial services. Moving forward, StacAi is committed to fostering collaboration within the industry, creating value for businesses and financial actors alike and by so doing overcoming challenges that has hindered progress for a very long time” said Dr. Arnold Kavaarpuo, CEO of StacAi.

StacAi’s Financial Trust Infrastructure is not just a solution to existing problems; it’s a catalyst for innovation, shaping the future of financial services in Africa and beyond.

About StacAi Limited

StacAi Limited is a company incorporated under the laws of Ghana and having it registered office at The Volta Place, 35 Patrice Lumumba Street, Airport Residential Area, Accra. StacAi is approved by the Bank of Ghana to provide critical infrastructure services to regulated financial institutions.