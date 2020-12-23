The Staff of Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd in Takoradi, have presented items worth GH¢ 2,000.00 to inmates of the Sekondi Female Prisons and the Kith Care Home Centre in Takoradi.

The items include; toiletries, detergents, sanitary pad, slippers, toothpaste and brushes, bags of rice, gari, water, assorted drinks, tin tomatoes, mackerel and cash of GH¢ 200.00.

The donation formed part of the staff widow’s mite to support the needy during the festive season and to put smiles on the faces of the destitute.

Mr Kwabena Acheampong, Takoradi Branch Manager of Opportunity International Savings and Loans Ltd who made the presentation on behalf of the staff empathised with the inmates, some of whom he said were there through no fault of theirs.

He encouraged them to live in love, fear of God and wisdom, adding that their time would definitely come for them to be released.

The Second in Command at the Ward, DSP Mrs Judith Abbiw who received the items on behalf of the Management of the Female Prison expressed her profound appreciation to the staff for the gifts and thinking positively about the female prisons.

She also appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to come to the aid of the inmates to help improve on the conditions of the inmates.

For her part, the Founder of Kith Care Home Centre, Madam Habiba Fuseini, commended the staff and thanked them for the donation.