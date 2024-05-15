Staff of St. Andrew Catholic Hospital Trained

About one hundred staff of the St. Andrew Catholic Hospital at Kordiabe in the Shai-Osudoku district of the Greater Accra region, have benefitted from a two-day capacity-building training workshop jointly organized by the hospital management and LifeNet International, a nongovernmental organization working with faith-based health facilities in Ghana and across Africa.

It was aimed at equipping the participants with the requisite skills and know-how in the provision of quality healthcare services to achieve desirable outcomes.

Topics treated at the workshop included: Professional ethics, Effective communication skills at the workplace, Improved listening skills, Understanding compassion for patients, Communication with empathy, Emotional intelligence, Privacy and confidentiality in caring for patients, and Conflict resolution and management among others.

Speaking at the opening of the workshop, the country director for LifeNet International, Idris Buabeng said LifeNet believed that healthcare workers are provided with technical capacity-building and management capacity-building training alongside tailored on-site mentoring and coaching.

According to him, if healthcare facilities have supportive access to essential equipment, pharmaceuticals, and 24/7 digital learning resources, then healthcare providers in sub-Saharan Africa will provide patients with higher quality healthcare, manage facility financials and human resources more effectively and healthcare facilities will reduce the number of preventable deaths in their communities, saving and improving lives.

He urged the participants to continue to show love and compassion in the discharge of their mandate.

Some participants took turns to express their appreciation to the facilitators of the workshop and assured that they would put the lessons learned into practice.