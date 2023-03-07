Staff of the Nsuta Health Centre cries for expansion

Staff of the Nsuta Health Centre are calling for the expansion and provision of means of transport to help deliver quality healthcare services to its ever-increasing population.

The facility established in November 1999, with 27 staffing strength provides services such as ANC, Comprehensive Abortion Care (CAC), family planning, preconception service, circumcision, diagnosis, ART treatment, labour service, among others to the inhabitants of Kadjebi, Kadjakor, Ketsi, Latanba, Amoako, Woke, Koensim, among others on daily basis.

Mr. Adams Divine, In-Charge of Nsuta Centre, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Nsuta-Buem in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region.

He said besides, office space and means of transport, the facility also leaked anytime it rained and lacked furniture to accommodate its clients, and thus, appealed to the Jasikan Municipal Assembly, Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem and philanthropists for help.

Mr. Adams said the facility recorded attendance between 15-20 OPD daily and that the most common ailments reported were malaria and skin infections.

The In-Charge said although staff were determined to bring quality healthcare service to the doorstep of the people, they could not achieve that goal as the 27 staff solely depended on the only over-aged motorbike for outreach programmes.

Mr. Annobil Isaac, Jasikan Municipal Director of Health Services, when contacted by GNA confirmed the challenges and said there were stakeholder engagements and lobbying on the expansion of the facility.

He said the facility served as referral Centre for Atta Krom and Ketsi CHPS Compounds and that everything possible would be done to upgrade the Centre to cater for the ever-increasing population in its catchment areas.

Mr. Mathias Komla Bassayi, Assemblyman for Nsuta West Electoral Area, told the GNA the Centre had been his priority and that the community had embarked on self-help activity and that this Easter there will be a fund-raising activity and fund realized would be put into the expansion project.

He appealed to benevolent organisations interested in health issues to come to support in the expansion work.