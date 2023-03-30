Staff Of The Tamale Teaching Hospital Undergoes Customer Service Training

About 30 staff of the Tamale Teaching Hospital are participating in a customer service training.

The training is to equip the participants to deliver quality service ahead of the inauguration of the Patient Advice and Support Services in the Tamale Teaching Hospital. The staff were drawn from various departments of the hospital.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Musah Salifu the Ag. Director for Nursing Services thanked the staff for their commitment to the training. According to him, staff are well equipped with the requisite skills and are delivering on technical expertise but needed to improve on relationship with clients. ‘You are technically competent in healthcare delivery, but you need to improve on how you relate with the clients’, Mr. Musah stated.

The resource person Mr. Ansbert A. Amoro in his submission emphasized the importance of teamwork to focus on teamwork. ‘Teamwork provides a better experience for your external customer.’ Mr. Ansbert A. Amoro stated. Mr. Ansbert A. Amoro also encouraged the participants to always put themselves in the shoes of the clients, identify their needs and work to delight them.

Mr. Ansbert A. Amoro acknowledged that expectations in healthcare delivery are high. As a result, healthcare providers must open their arms and greet clients with dignity. He reminded the participants that most patients arrive at the hospital under both emotional and physical stress.

On behalf of the participants, Madam Vivian Ayamba, a nurse at the Labour Ward, applauded the Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital for the initiative. She believes the training is crucial because it will improve her work by improving her relationships with colleagues as well as customers. ‘I have learned how to engage clients, and I hope that similar training will be extended to all staff,’ she says.

Zuberu Aliu Public Affairs Unit Tamale Teaching Hospital