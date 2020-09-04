Staff Of Vodafone Ghana Show Love To Newborns On Birthday

The Vodafone Ghana Foundation, on Friday, distributed hampers to newborn babies in designated hospitals to commemorate the International Day of Charity, which falls on September 5, of every year.

The hampers contained items such as diapers, baby wipes, baby skin and hair care products, sanitary pads, detergents, mosquito nets and clothes.

Babies in facilities including LEKMA Teshie, Amasaman Government Hospital, Tamale Teaching Hospital and West Gonja Catholic Hospital in the Savannah Region benefited from the gesture dubbed, “Vodafone Ghana Birthday Stars,” a contribution of staff of Vodafone Ghana born in September.

Mr Michael Cobblah, a Board Member of the Foundation, explained that the gesture was in pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals by making it possible for fresh mothers to get basic necessities to take care of their babies.

Vodafone Ghana Foundation before the donation received a report that there were significant numbers of fresh mothers who were struggling to settle their medical bills after delivery and needed support to be discharged from the hospital.

Others had given birth but could not afford to purchase basic items to cater for their children, which exposed both mothers and babies to hardships, he said.

Mr Cobblah said Vodafone, therefore, had to put a smile on the faces of the mothers by attending to their needs.

The mothers who could not settle their bills also benefited from Foundation’s “Homecoming Initiative” in which debts of more than 300 recovered patients in hospitals nation-wide were paid few weeks ago to reunite them with their families.

Mr Amaris Nana Perbi, Lead of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, said beneficiary mothers would also receive face masks, hand sanitizers among others to enable them to comply with the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr Charles Banafo, Head of Administration, LEKMA Hospital, said the Hospital which had operated for over 10 years had received various forms of support from Vodafone Ghana Foundation and was grateful to them.

The initiative by the Foundation, he noted, would help the Hospital in attaining its objective of providing quality and comprehensive healthcare on in clean environment for patients with a highly well trained staff.

“Even though the free maternal care is there, it is important that couples start preparing towards their delivery to prevent unfortunate incidences like begging for arms after delivery to survive.”

Mr Banafo also appealed to some foreign nationals especially Nigerians who often failed to pay their bills after receiving medical care to desist from the attitude to make it easy for the facility to administer healthcare.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Foundation as some of them could not afford to purchase the items desired to take better care of their children.