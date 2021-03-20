Staff of Vodafone Ghana have embarked on four major community-based Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects across the country as part of a staff-led philanthropic drive by the Vodafone Ghana Foundation.

The initiative dubbed ‘Kindred Month’ coincides with the 12th Anniversary of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation, which has seen staff of Vodafone Ghana take the lead to identify, initiate and implement impactful community intervention projects with guidance from the Foundation.

The four projects, according to a statement from Vodafone Ghana, copied to the Ghana News Agency, aimed at improving healthcare delivery and boosting education in four key communities across the country.

They include; the rehabilitation of the Akyem Achiase Health Centre Labour Ward in the Eastern Region, which has made the ward safer for pregnant women and health workers, and furnishing of the Okorase Community Clinic, also in the Eastern Region, with clinical equipment and furniture.

The statement said Vodafone employees had also constructed and handed over an Information Communication Technology (ICT) lab to the Adaklu Ahunda Kpodzi Basic School in the Volta Region.

This was to facilitate ICT teaching and learning in the community, it said, adding that similarly, another group of employees were upgrading a computer lab at Ofankor M/A 3 Primary and Junior High School(JHS), in the Greater Accra Region.

Mr Amaris Nana Perbi, the Lead of the Vodafone Ghana Foundation said: “Vodafone Ghana Foundation has been on an impactful journey to improve the livelihoods of individuals and communities across the country. We are also committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with a clear focus on investing in activities that directly support these goals.

“Implementing these transformational programmes will address a multiplicity of issues in education, digital literacy, female and infant mortality and healthcare delivery.”

Mr Perbi said the projects were co-funded by Foundation and staff of Vodafone Ghana, adding that beyond funding the outlined projects, various staff members also volunteered their time, expertise and other resources to ensure the various CSR interventions were completed within the span of a month.

Kindred Month, scheduled to commence annually in the month of February, is slated to become Vodafone Ghana’s flagship employee volunteer programme.

It adds on to Vodafone’s long-standing corporate tradition of employee volunteering, which has seen employees of the Telco champion myriad community CSR projects as a means of giving back to society and providing critical interventions in health, sanitation, education, the environment, and economic welfare for marginalized communities within the country.