Staffer Recounts 2017 Ordeal, Calls for Former Finance Minister’s Accountability

Presidential staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah shared a striking personal account of a near-fatal incident in 2017.

She recalled that her internal organs collapsed, yet instead of receiving care solely in the hospital, she was taken to the office of the National Bureau of Investigation.

“My system collapsed, but I was carried to the BNI to prove I was sick,” Jantuah said, adding that her heart was the only organ still working at the time. She insisted that her aunt, who accompanied her, can attest to the ordeal, including moments when officials plucked mango leaves to prepare a concoction for her.

Her comments came amid controversy over the former Finance Minister’s claim that his ill health prevents him from returning to Ghana. Jantuah was quick to refute any excuse of sickness, urging that the minister should at least participate in a Zoom meeting with the Office of the Special Prosecutor. “Ken Oforiwaa Atta cannot hide behind sickness and escape accountability,” she declared.

The Office of the Special Prosecutor is currently probing the former Finance Minister for alleged corruption-related offenses during President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration. Jantuah’s vivid recollection of her own experience underscores the urgency of holding public officials to account, even as personal hardships are interwoven with the demands for transparency in government.