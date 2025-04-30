Stakeholder Scenario Sessions Spark Strategic Dialogue on Aligning Finance with Ghana’s Green Transition

At the heart of the recently held Ghana Green Finance Workshop was a highly engaging Stakeholder Scenario Session that challenged participants to tackle real-world barriers to green finance from the vantage point of their respective sectors.

The workshop, hosted by the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA) with support from The African Climate Foundation (ACF) on April 29, 2025, brought together a wide spectrum of actors committed to Ghana’s sustainable development.

Participants were grouped into three core stakeholder categories—Policymakers, Private Investors and Financial Institutions, and Private Businesses—each tasked with addressing realistic, sector-specific green financing challenges through collaborative problem-solving.

The Policymakers Group examined a scenario involving the proposed establishment of a Green Industrial Park in Kumasi. They debated how best to structure policies and incentives to attract private sector funding while identifying regulatory gaps and risk mitigation measures necessary to inspire investor confidence.

Meanwhile, the Private Investors and Financial Institutions Group tackled the financing of a consortium of Ghanaian SMEs aiming to adopt eco-friendly manufacturing practices. Discussions explored how local banks and investors could better assess environmental risks, leverage financial instruments such as green bonds and blended finance, and engage in capacity-building to increase the bankability of green ventures.

The Private Businesses Group, comprised largely of entrepreneurs and SME representatives, responded to a scenario involving an innovative sustainable agro-processing startup seeking expansion capital. The group explored how such businesses could meet ESG compliance expectations, access concessional loans, and push for policy reforms to reduce perceived risk and enhance financial access.

The sessions fostered dynamic cross-sectoral exchanges, reinforcing the importance of targeted policy support, financial innovation, and collaborative engagement to unlock climate-aligned capital for Ghana’s industrial future.

By anchoring these discussions in real scenarios, the workshop moved beyond theory into action-oriented thinking—laying the groundwork for practical solutions that can be adapted and implemented across the country.

The stakeholder scenario session was a flagship component of the Sino-African Green Finance Alliance (SAGFA) initiative and represents a significant milestone in Ghana’s green finance dialogue.