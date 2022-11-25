Stakeholders advised to be advocates of NHIS card renewal

Alhaji Abuu Appiah, the Sunyani Municipal Manager of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has implored stakeholders to encourage NHIS members to renew their cards frequently to increase the active membership of the Scheme.



He said that would enable most of the people to get access to healthcare for the Scheme to make the desired impact.



He emphasized ‘our stakeholders together with NHIA are development partners and therefore we need to meet on a common platform to account to you so that together we can uplift the image of NHIS’.



Alhaji Appiah made the appeal when he addressed the third Quarter Performance Review and stakeholders’ forum, on the theme ‘Sustaining the Integrity of National Health Insurance, The Role of Stakeholders’ in Sunyani.



About 40 stakeholders that comprised service providers, heads of institutions, traditional leaders, staff, and media personnel attended the meeting.



Alhaji Appiah stated the NHIS was one of the biggest social intervention policies of the government in the fourth republic because many Ghanaians had benefited from its operations and therefore commended providers, institutions, and other stakeholders who in diverse ways had contributed to sustaining the Scheme.



He announced the Sunyani Municipal was ranked second during the 2022 third quarter performance review out of 12 NHIS operational Municipalities and Districts in the Region when it attained 173,699 active membership out of a target of 174,623.



On the membership registration, Alhaji Appiah indicated the target was 174,623, but 88,902 was achieved, adding that 12,356 was the target for the indigent but 11,637 was realized.

He continued 123,689 was the target for mobile registration but the Scheme had 56,483 within the period under review whilst 719 Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty beneficiaries were also registered.



Alhaji Appiah currently said 39 credential facilities comprising Hospitals, Health Centers, Community-based Health Planning and Services Compounds, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmacy Shops and Maternity Homes had been accredited in the municipality.



He said the Sunyani Municipal Office was bedeviled with challenges such as inadequate organization, lack of means of transport to convey officers to the field and undulating frontage of the office premises.

