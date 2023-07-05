Stakeholders at Kpandai District pledge support to fight against violent extremism

Representatives of various youth and interest groups in the Kpandai District of the Northern Region have pledged their support for efforts to prevent and contain violent extremism in the country to help promote development.

They expressed their resolve to sensitise members of their groups as well as communities on the threat of violent extremism and terrorism, how to prevent as well as contain it in the country and the need for them to tolerate one another and live in peace.

They expressed their support at an engagement session at Kpandai organised by the Kpandai District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) to educate them on the threat of violent extremism and terrorism, and how they could contribute to prevent and contain it in the country.

The about 51 representatives were drawn from youth groups including Konkomba Youth Association, Nawuri Youth Association Basari Youth Association amongst others.

The event was in line with the Preventing and Containing Violent Extremism project being implemented by the NCCE with funding from the European Union to strengthen state and non-state actors in the fight against violent extremism in the country.

They identified some threats to the peace of the country and the area suggesting that Police personnel must be increased and resourced, people in authority must be law abiding, the youth especially must be educated on dangers of drugs, the general public must be cautious about how to speak and be tolerant, and people in authority must try to be fair in their dealings with the public to prevent violent extremism and terrorism.

Superintendent Richard Odartey, Kpandai District Police Commander, who took participants through topics such as community surveillance, awareness creation, possible signs of radicalism, neighbourhood watch/community patrol, what to do during attack amongst others, urged all to be vigilant in their communities to identify suspicious acts and characters.

Reverend Father Alphonsus Dokora of the Catholic Church at Kpandai, who was represented during the event, spoke about peacebuilding mechanisms urging residents of the area especially the youth to promote peaceful coexistence and be one another’s keeper.

Reverend Bruce Bagnam Dam, Kpandai District Director of NCCE urged all to support efforts to prevent and contain the threat of violent extremism and terrorism in the area.