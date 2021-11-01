Stakeholders build capacity on Counter-Trafficking and Irregular Migration

Ms Abena Annobea Asare, the Head of Human Trafficking Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, says the Secretariat has, this year, rescued 350 victims from human trafficking with 12 prosecution.

Similarly, it saved the lives of 553 victims in 2020, she said.

The trade in humans in the black market had become the second most lucrative enterprise to arms and drugs with associated abuses that defied the dignity of victims.

“Globally, Human Trafficking is the second largest trade and an organised crime and that is why we want to enable our law enforcement officers to have a stronger grips on the issue to identify victims, prevent human trafficking and prosecute offenders,” she said.

Ms Asare said this at the opening of a two-day capacity building workshop for security officials on: “Counter Trafficking and Irregular Migration”, at Apollo in the Effia Kwesiminstim Municipality of the Western Region.

The learning session is being funded by Expertise France, and the European Union, among other development partners, to build collaboration among stakeholders, enhance team work and promote actions at the various entry points across the country to protect humanity from such growing abuses.

Participants were drawn from the Immigration, Police, Customs, EOCO, Social Welfare, Judicial Service and the Attorney General’s Department.

The training will equip them to handle the root causes of trafficking since Ghana is a source, transit and destination country for human trafficking.

It forms part of a National Plan of Action for the elimination of Human Trafficking in Ghana.

Ms Asare said traffickers had now devised new modus operandi to lure their victims, adding; “These victims are either forced, deceived or coerced for the purpose of sexual exploitation, child labour or domestic servitude with all forms of abuse, living in poor conditions and having acute health problems among others.”

The participants pledged their commitment to ending the practice to ensure human security and child welfare and to work in unison to promote national peace and co-existence.

Dr Prosper Price Asema, the Regional Commander of Immigration, called on all sectors to appreciate each other and promote synergy in order to be ahead of the perpetrators and appealed for logistical support to enable stakeholders to effectively execute their mandate.

Mr Serge Akpaloo from Expertise France said the learning session would produce more innovations in dealing with the delicate subject.