Stakeholders build capacity to address issues bothering children

Religious and traditional leaders have been urged to strengthen their capacities and mobilize resources to help address the issues bothering on children.

Mr Stephen Ofosu, the Ashanti Regional Director of the Department of Children under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MOGCSP), who made the call, said the issue of child rights and protection had become critical more than ever, and it was time all stakeholders in communities strengthened themselves to address these challenges.

He was speaking at the opening of a two-day workshop organized by the Department, for religious and traditional leaders, as part of efforts to widen its reach in the promotion and protection of the rights of children in Ghana,

The workshop, among other things, was to deepen the understanding of religious and traditional leaders on children’s rights and strengthen their capacity to prevent and respond to violence, abuse and exploitation.

It forms part of the implementation of the Child and Family Welfare Policy programme, which is being done with support from the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Ghana.

Mr Ofosu indicated that church leaders, Muslim leaders and traditional leaders had been identified as influencers of peace and order in the communities, and therefore, their roles could not be overlooked.

He said in Ghana children constituted about one-third of the population and out of this, 3.4 million were subjected to physical, verbal or emotional abuse.

These ill-treatments, he said, did not augur well for children and countered their holistic development.

“When children are subjected to rape, corporal punishment, child labour, insults, bullying and early marriages, the child grows to become bitter and shuns from being a responsible adult,” he stated.

Mr. Ofosu said the best punishment should be given to institutions and individuals that trampled on the rights and maltreated children.

Ms. Joyce Odame, Child Protection Officer, UNICEF, noted that children in Ghana experienced frequent and multiple forms of physical, emotional, psychological, sexual abuse and violence both online and offline.

The Multiple Cluster Indicator Survey 2017/18 indicated that almost all children (94 per cent) aged 1-14 years have experienced some form of violence – ranging from physical punishment in school or at home, to psychological aggressions by caregivers.

This rate of physical and emotional violence, according to Ms. Odame, has not changed since 2011.

She expressed worry at the situation explaining that “there is no significant differences in the prevalence of violence against children in rural and urban areas, adding that violence remains high across the regions.”

Ms Odame said with these high levels of violence against children, Ghana was likely to miss some Sustainable Development Goals targets relating to violence against children.