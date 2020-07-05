The GrassRoots Hub in partnership with the Ghana Technology Lab have organised a consultative stakeholders meeting on web technology on the theme: “The Role of Web Development for Digital Transformation Of The Local Economy For Job Creation And Economic Development.

The consultative meeting held in Sunyani in the Bono region drew participants from sectors of the entrepreneurship ecosystem to outline the challenges, gaps and opportunities in the existing market that will serve as guidelines to develop strategic policy to transform the local economy.

The participants were grouped under six pillars namely; human capital, market, government and legislation, finance, media, and culture.

Mr. Emmanuel Marfo, the Chief Executive Officer for GrassRoots Hub said, it was Ghana’s first lab and Social Impact incubator that supported social entrepreneurs and philanthropic organisations to achieve social good.

He said, the meeting was also to help gather consensus on how best to take advantage of the web training programme to transform the economy to achieve sustainable development with digital skills.

The web development training programme will take place in Sunyani at GrassRoot Hub behind GNAT Hall, on 20th July – 28th August, 2020 without any cost for trainee entrepreneurs.

Madam Fatima Bamba the Bono Regional Director for the National Youth Authority (NYA) has provided 40 laptops to GrassRoots Hub for participants to use during the training period.

Speaking on behalf of the Bono Regional Minister, Madam Prisca Andaye the Director at the Regional Coordinating Council said, Ghana was gradually digitizing the economy in the areas of processing clearing goods at the port, National Digital Address System, digitalisation of passport processing and the rest to promote sustainable development so the use of web technology was very important.

“I therefore pledge my support to the Web Development Training programme and I know that, the initiative is on the right path for a Ghana Beyond Aid” the Bono Regional Director noted.

Mr. Julius Asante the Chief Executive Officer for Pesewa Web – soft, Ghana added that, with the help of web technology, communication and sharing of information have improved especially in this period of COVID-19 pandemic.

The web technology initiative is under the Pathway to Sustainable Employment (PaSE) programme with partners including, Master card foundation, the World Bank and the Ministry of Communication, Ghana.

Advertisements