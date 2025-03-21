Stakeholders Demand Renegotiation of Extractive Contracts to Secure Ghana’s Future

“These contracts were negotiated at a time when the dynamics were different.

Today, we need agreements that reflect the current realities and aspirations of Ghanaian,” these were the direct words of Mr. Raphael Godlove Ahenu, a human rights advocate and CEO of Global Media Foundation, as stakeholders push for a major overhaul of Ghana’s extractive sector agreements.

At a recent validation workshop to address human rights abuses in Newmont Ghana Gold’s operational areas, participants urged the government to cancel existing extractive contracts and renegotiate them to secure at least a 40% national stake.

The workshop, attended by community leaders, human rights advocates, environmentalists, and industry experts, brought to light the pressing need for contracts that prioritize Ghana’s economic and social well-being.

Concerns over environmental degradation, human rights violations, and inadequate compensation for affected communities fueled the discussions.

Stakeholders argued that the current contractual frameworks disproportionately benefit foreign investors at the expense of local communities and national development.

Strengthening Ghana’s Stake in Resource Management

Advocates believe increasing Ghana’s share in extractive contracts will not only boost national revenue but also strengthen the government’s ability to enforce environmental and social regulations.

“Renegotiating these contracts is a step towards ensuring that mining activities do not come at the expense of our future,” stated Yakubu Adusa, Executive Director of Firm Foundation and Environment Ghana.

Environmental groups at the workshop stressed the need for sustainable mining practices, warning that unchecked extraction threatens farmlands, water bodies, and public health.

A Researcher Dr. Samuel Obiri reinforced these concerns, noting that illegal mining activities have destroyed cocoa plantations and undermined food security in affected communities.

The study, commissioned by WACAM, CEPIL, OXFAM, and the Media Foundation for West Africa, called for a multi-pronged approach to addressing human rights abuses, including stricter regulatory enforcement, fair compensation for8 displaced communities, and policies that balance resource exploitation with long-term environmental sustainability.

As discussions on resource management gain momentum, stakeholders remain hopeful that their call for change will lead to a fairer, more sustainable extractive industry—one that truly benefits Ghana and its people.