Stakeholders Dialogue To Promote Best Practices Within West, Central Africa Maritime Industry

Stakeholders Dialogue To Promote Best Practices Within The Maritime Industry Of West And Central Africa

Public and private sector stakeholders within the maritime and shipping industry of West and Central Africa during the week assembled in Accra, Ghana to deliberate on best practices in vessel clearance at seaports.

The 2-day Global Best Practices in Vessel Clearance Workshop organized by the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN) in collaboration with the Convention on Business Integrity (CBI) and hosted by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), had participation from Ghana, Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, Togo, Senegal and Cameroon.

Associate Director at the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network, Vivek Menon indicated that, the efforts of the network whose membership constitute over 180 private sector companies, is towards promoting inter-industry private-public sector dialogue that would tackle corruption risks in the maritime sector.

He said, “our goal is to make business operating environment as less costly and less cumbersome as possible. At the end of the day, if you look at the broader ocean governance and blue economy discussion, we strongly believe that operations through ethical practices is fundamental.”

According to the Deputy Director General of the Ghana Maritime Authority, Yaw Akosa Antwi, the complex nature of the shipping trade makes it susceptible to corrupt activities thus, echoed the need for stronger collaboration towards ending the menace.

“Corruption has become one of the industry’s main challenges. Social extortions by officials, even if small amounts, is very detrimental as minor delays to a vessel’s timing comes with a very high cost of operating. Corruption in the maritime industry not only generates additional operational cost for the maritime industry but endangers the safety and well-being of the crew of the seafarers and adds as a significant barrier to trade and development,” he emphasized.

Danish Ambassador Tom Nørring urged the public and private sector to work together to put transparent measures in place to prevent corruption in order to harness the potential of the blue economy for Africa.

The Minister for Public Enterprises, Joseph Cudjoe stated the government of Ghana’s support for integrity, transparency and efficiency of the shipping industry to boost sustainable trade and commerce.

“There’s compelling need for the maritime sector to formalize actions to combat bribery and corruption by collaborating and encouraging all stakeholders in the ship-shore interface to ensure compliance with national and international laws,” he urged.