Stakeholders discuss Voluntary National Report

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has engaged various stakeholders on the 2022 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Voluntary National Review (VNR) report in Takoradi.

The two-day workshop on Ghana’s 2022 SDGs-VNR would showcase the progress made in attaining the SDGs Agenda 2030.

Mr Stephen Ampem Darko, a Senior Planning Analyst with the Commission, said the VNR process, which led to the preparation of the report formed an integral part of the 2030 Agenda to provide invaluable contributions to major SDGs progress, challenges and lessons learned.

It was to help identify catalytic and transformative priorities and ways to enable and accelerate the achievement of the SDGs.

Ghana was among 44 countries that presented their Voluntary National Reviews at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, in July 2022.

The country, in the same vein and in accordance with the UN Voluntary Common Reporting guidelines, launched the 2022 Voluntary National Review report on the implementation of the SDGs.

He said the regional workshop was, therefore, to provide an opportunity to present and discuss the findings from the review process, highlighting the extent of implementation of the SDGs, and the need for more consensus to rapidly accelerate the gains.

The SDGs, he noted, had been localised through state policies and interventions such as the Economic and Social Development Policies in 2017, the Budget and Economic Policy, District Development Plans, SDGs and Agenda 2063 indicators and the Medium-Term National Development Policy framework.

Mr Ampem Darko noted how the VNR promoted country-led, open, participatory, transparent and inclusive for all people.

Also, people-centred, gender-sensitive, respect for Human Rights and build on existing platforms with a focus on progress to build back better from the coronavirus diseases.

The Senior Planning Analyst said Ghana’s VNR had paid much attention to the needs of young people, WASH, employment and job creation.

“We have also made significant strides in health and education through the provision of health infrastructure, School feeding, increased enrolment and skills development initiatives…gender equality, clean energy, decent work and clean water and sanitation have all received critical attention and the need for stakeholders to know these gains for us to achieve even more,” the Analyst concluded.

Mr Wilson Arthur, the Western Regional Commissioner for the NDPC, said appreciated the contributions of stakeholders in the form of data, case studies and innovative approaches that enriched the report.

The Ghana 2022 Voluntary National Review Report was launched and placed a responsibility on all stakeholders in the country to do their very best in implementing the goals.

“We must be the go-to best practice in the world on the goals. This will make our VNR report valuable to our peer learners,” the Commissioner added.

The Regional Commissioner said the Commission would continue to collaborate with all for-profit and not-for-profit entities in the country and beyond to innovate around the goals to bring development to Ghanaians.

He said Ghana’s implementation arrangement for the SDGs reflected the multi-stakeholder approach with state and non-state actors working together at all levels.

This, he noted, has resulted in several innovative partnerships and actions by traditional leaders, religious bodies, the private sector, academia, civil society organisations, persons with disability and the youth to accelerate the attainment of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

“As we engage as a Region on the report, we will be provided with the main highlights of the Report, lessons for our Region and how to access our own performance against this global benchmark as well.”

He noted the need to strengthen the collaboration between the Regional Coordinating Council, Assemblies and all development stakeholders, to deliver on development aspirations.

Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, said the platform presented a veritable opportunity to share knowledge and experiences, deliberate on actions and carve out a path to better outcomes.

According to him, It was also to better the development implementation process at all levels to accelerate efforts to advance the course of SDGs in Ghana.