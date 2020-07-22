Stakeholders in Ghana football are sharply divided over the formula announced by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week for the disbursement of the $1,800,000.00 relief fund from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Stakeholders including national teams, clubs, referees, among others are set to benefit from the yet to arrive package amid Coronavirus pandemic.

Whilst some stakeholders have lauded the GFA’s disbursement plan but others especially club administrators of the club have expressed their dissatisfaction with the disbursement which has aroused a backlash between the GFA and clubs.

President of Berekum Arsenals Alhaji Yakubu Moro has been invited by the GFA Ethics Committee over comments he made on radio saying that the GFA intends to share and “chop” the FIFA & CAF COVID-19 Relief funds.

According to Alhaji Moro made these comments because the GFA failed to consult clubs before the disbursement of the funds.

Ghana League Clubs Association Chairman, Cudjoe Fianoo has described the $2000 allocated to the mother-body of clubs as an “insult”.

But the General Secretary of the GFA, Mr Prosper Harrison Addo said that the disbursement of the yet to be received funds was in full compliance with the provisions by made FIFA Relief Plan.

The GFA has commenced a consultation meeting with various stakeholders to explain the reasons behind the respective allocation of the Relief funds.

