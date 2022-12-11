Stakeholders in Ashanti Region engaged on violent extremism

The Ashanti Regional Peace Council has stepped up its campaign against violent extremism and terrorism financing as it engages more stakeholders.

Dubbed “Exploring Local and Communities approach towards Addressing Violence Extremism,” the campaign which started in August 2022, is expected to end in January 2023.

With funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Council has been engaging various key stakeholders to sensitise them on the need to lookout for potential violent extremist, especially in public places where large number of people converge.

The latest to be engaged as part of the exercise were Ghana Hotels Association and members of the Suame Magazine Industrial Development Organisation.

Insecurity over the past 12 years in the West African Sub-Region linked to terrorist groups has necessitated engagement with key stakeholders in the country to be alert and vigilant.

It is for this reason that the Council in the last few months embarked on public education targeted at people whose daily activities are done in places where the insurgents often attack.

Reverend Emmanuel Badu Amoah, the Executive Secretary for Ashanti Regional Peace Council, speaking at separate meetings with the two groups, underlined the need for vigilance in public places.

He indicated that the Government and civil society organisations were looking beyond military solutions towards a holistic approach to countering violent extremism in Ghana.

Tolerance and moderation, he noted, remained a critical bulwark against violent extremist influence and a solid foundation for efforts to build peace.

He said that the push and pull factors, which usually triggered effective actions and the efforts to prevent violence extremism and radicalisation was also a good area to be abreast with.

Rev. Amoah, therefore, advised the participants not to hesitate to report any suspicious character in their work places to the security agencies to avert any attempt to cause mayhem by terrorists.