Stakeholders in the development and peace Effutu Municipality have given assurance that they will work assiduously to protect the peace, tranquility, and cohesion that exist in the area as the country goes to the poll in on December 7.

They gave the assurance at a forum organized by Effutu Secretariat of the National Peace Council at Winneba.

The representatives of the various political parties, Civil Society Organizations, the Electoral Commission (EC), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Effutu Municipal Assembly, and Security Agencies in the Constituency participated.

The event was held under the theme “Averting Electoral Violence in the December Polls: A collective Responsibility”.

Winneba has been identified by Security Agencies as one of the electoral violence hotspots in the Central Region.

The forum was therefore to encourage all stakeholders to embrace peace before, during, and after the December 7 election for people to continue to go about their normal activities in the area.

Mr. Mathew Eghan, Chairman of Central Regional Peace Council, stated in an address that maintaining the peace, will aid an orderly and just society as people were protected against violence, exploitation, extortion, and abuse by the more powerful in society.

“Key aspect of democracy is an election which is a formal institutionalized decision making by which the electorates choose individuals to hold public office. Ghana is an internationally respected country which has been acclaimed globally for holding peaceful elections in spite of our diversity”.

According to him, it was priceless honour for a nation to have such a recognition in a world where many do not know or embrace peace and tasked the citizenry to contribute their quota to help keep this honour before during, and after the forthcoming polls.

“We all are yearning for peaceful election and we should remember that we have only one Ghana, be just, fair and kind to others who do not share our political ideologies, tolerate and respect each every ones’ views”, he stated.

According to Mr. Eghan, avoiding political violence was a collective affair and therefore all should join forces to protect the peace and tranquility the country was enjoying.

Chief Superintendent Samuel A. Okanka, Effutu District Police commander and also Chairman of the 2020 Election Security Taskforce informed the gathering that the security services were ready to protect lives and property before during, and after the elections.

Measures put in place for peaceful elections, included engagement with political leaders, youth groups, and other civil society organizations on the need for them to vigorously join the crusade of a peaceful election.

The Security Agencies, he cautioned, will drastically deal with any individual or group of people who will indulge in activities that will pose a security threat to Effutuman and the county’s democracy, he said.

Dr. Emmanuel Yamoah Tenkorang, Board Member of the Central Regional Directorate of the Peace Council who spoke on “Debate” and Dialogue” appealed to all Ghanaians to confront issues and not to attack personalities to achieve peaceful and successful elections.

Other speakers took turns to call for peace.