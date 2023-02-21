Stakeholders in Ghana asked to report commitments made on disability rights

The Ghana Federation of Disability Organisations (GFD), Sightsavers’ Equal World campaign and the International Disability Alliance (IDA) have called on the government, and other stakeholders in Ghana to report commitments made on disability rights.

This call came after 1,420 commitments about disability rights were submitted by 190 governments and other stakeholders at the Global Disability Summit (GDS) with more than 7,000 participants in 2022.

A statement issued jointly by the three organisations said, “We need actions, words are no longer enough,” progress on commitments so far should be reported back by through an online platform iDa GDS Tracking system hosted by the GDS Secretariat.

The Global Disability Summit is the world’s biggest gathering of persons with disabilities, government, and global leaders.

The statement said the Government of Ghana committed to do among others to ratify the protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, ensure comprehensive implementation of the Inclusive education policy, adopt an employment equity policy, and develop a strategy for effective implementation.

It said the government also committed to increase the participation of women and girls with disabilities in decision making and set up a disability fund.

Mr David Agyemang, Senior Programmes Manager of Sight savers said the GDS was a huge opportunity for the government of Ghana in addressing inequality.

He said, “it was great to see them attend and make commitments on how they will address disability- inclusion. But now is the time for action. It is vital that the government continue to honour these commitments and make their actions speak louder than their words.”

Mr Agyeman said that, “Our Equal World campaign urgently calls on the government to uphold disability rights and make their summit commitments a reality.”

Mr Joseph Atsu Homadzi, the National President of GFD indicated that recommendations were put forward ahead of the GDS based on engagements with people with disabilities in the country.

He said, “One year on, we now need to know what progress has been made.”

Mr Vladimir Cuk, the Executive Director of IDA added that the world faced challenges and people with disabilities were treated unequally.

He indicated that the GDS could be used to inspire the government to act through the commitments to achieve positive and concrete results.

Mr Cuk said, “through the GDS we want to call on governments, multilateral agencies, the private sector and INGOs to report back on their commitments. Words are not enough, actions speak louder.”

The statement said the next summit, co-hosted by the International Disability Alliance and the governments of Germany and Jordan would be held in 2025.