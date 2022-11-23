Stakeholders in Portripor community engaged to deliver quality public service

The Nkwanta South Municipal Assembly has organised a one-day community engagement programme aimed at promoting and implement government policies at the local level, deliver quality public services and improve social inclusion.

It was to interact with the chiefs and people to learn of their challenges and how the assembly could help to address them, inspect the extension of electricity in the Portripor communities and to inspect the feeder roads connecting the Protripor communities through Agou Kunji to Kabitimi.

Mr David Yatima, the Assemblyman for the area, who spoke on behalf of the community, appealed to the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Bright Lenwah, for more boreholes in the electoral area.

He also briefed the MCE on a community-initiated bungalow project for teachers and pleaded with the Assembly to help complete it.

Some residents, who also spoke, pleaded with the Assembly to extend streetlights to some areas in the community and start the school feeding programme in the Portripor D/A primary school.

Mr Lenwah, Municipal Chief Executive, in his address, expressed gratitude to the Chiefs and people for the audience granted him.

He assured the community and the Municipality of the Assembly’s readiness to tackle the challenges.

“The government through the assembly is doing everything possible to bring development to all communities in the municipality, most especially the expansion of access to electricity to all communities in the municipality.”

He said the contractor had started work in some communities, including the Portripor community, and hopeful he would finish his work on time so you could be connected to the national grid.

“Nananom, the Assembly, in its 2023 budget, has allocated funds for the expansion of access to potable water in some areas and communities in the Municipality and the Portripor communities shall also benefit from that project.”

He educated the people on some government policies such as the planting for food and jobs, free senior high school, and the need to continue to live peacefully and avoid bushfires during the dry season.

The Chief Executive stressed the need for parents to continue to educate their wards as that is the surest way to develop the human resources in the area and the municipality.

He promised to get in touch with all contractors working on various projects in the communities to speed up the pace of work on all projects.

The Secretary to the Chiefs, Mr. Francis Monko, who spoke on behalf of the Chiefs, expressed gratitude to the MCE and his team for the engagement.

He pledged the chiefs support towards all projects in the four Portripor communities and asked for more of such engagements in the future.