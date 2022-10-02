Stakeholders in security sector to undergo one-week training in Niger

Stakeholders in the security sector will undergo one-week training in Niger on Monday, October 3, 2022, as part of efforts to improve on the monitoring of issues pertaining to women, peace, and security on the continent.

The training, facilitated by the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), and funded by the Swedish Government, will train regional actors to better monitor and report on the implementation of the Women Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda in Africa, using the Continental Results Framework (CRF).

The KAIPTC, in a statement ahead of the workshop, said the initiative would enhance skills and knowledge on the WPS monitoring and reporting.

“The Course has adopted a ‘Trainers of trainers’ approach and thus, it is expected that the participants would further train more people in their respective Ministries, Departments and Units,” it said.

Five countries are benefiting from the training.

The training took off in Liberia in September, with similar workshops scheduled to be held in Ghana, Niger, Benin, and The Gambia successively, the statement said.

Adopted by the African Union Peace and Security Council in 2018, the CRF aims at enhancing regular and systematic monitoring and reporting of the WPS agenda in Africa and contribute to closing the gap between WPS policy commitment and implementation in Africa.

The CRF has two main objectives – to institutionalise regular and systematic monitoring and reporting on the implementation of the WPS Agenda in Africa, and to strengthen accountability for the implementation of the agenda.

The United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 1325 was adopted in 2000 as a tool for advancing the WPS Agenda.

The statement said the KAIPTC with funding support from the Swedish Government was advancing the WPS Agenda in Africa as part of its strategic objective.

“Thus, the Centre through its Women Peace and Security Institute (WPSI) in partnership with the Office of the Special Envoy (OSE) on WPS developed a training manual with a simplified template to support Member States on utilizing the CRF in reporting on the WPS agenda as a response to the request made by member states,” it said.