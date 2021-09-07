Stakeholders must work together to deal with galamsey-Minister

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor has asked chiefs, law enforcement agencies and political leadership of mining communities to work in harmony to deal with matters relating to illegal mining (Galamsey) in their communities.

This, he explained would ensure, that there was a coordinated effort and also give impetus to the measures put in place to address the issues of illegal mining for the good and survival of the Country.

“In a community where the chief, Police commander and the DCE or their equivalent work together, there is no way illegal mining can flourish.” The Minister said when he met the leadership and staff of Forestry Commission, Lands Commission and land sector agencies in the Central Region as part of his working visit to the region.

“When you have a gap or breakdown within these three relations, then we will have all manner of difficulties”, he added.

The Minister also met members of the Central Regional House of Chiefs and the Regional Security Council and had comprehensive discussions on efforts being made for them to come to grips with the new regulation of small-scale mining in the Country.

He implored the chiefs and citizens of the Central Region to support the Government in its efforts to bring sanity in the small-scale mining sector.

Mr Jinapor also noted with concern how Ghana’s once vibrant timber industry was collapsing and reiterated the Ministry’s determination to revamp the timber industry.

According to him, the challenges in the forest sub-sector underscored how Ghana historically exploited and managed its natural resources without planning of replacements.

The situation, he said was not different in other sectors where exploitation continued without making arrangement for replenishing the resources which were depleting.

However, he said his outfit was poised to change the narrative and entreated the staff of the land sector agencies to exhibit professionalism and single mindedness of purpose in what they do, and work together to ensure that the Country managed its land and natural resources sustainably.