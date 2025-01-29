Stakeholders Root For Ace Photographer’s Ambassadorial Appointment

Traditional rulers, key players in the tourism industry, and other stakeholders from the Central Region have pleaded with President John Dramani Mahama to appoint ace international photographer, Thomas Fynn, as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador. The calls were made in separate interviews with our news team.

Thomas Fynn though, a native of Moree in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District of the Central Region, was born at Nkontompow in the Western Region.

For the past fifty years, he has used his profession to project the rich culture of Ghana domestically and Internationally through photo exhibitions.

The paramount chief of the Oguaa traditional council, Osabarima Kwesi Atta II, praised Mr Thomas Fynn for using his camera lens to project Ghana’s rich cultures locally and internationally. He noted that this shows Thomas Fynn’s dedication to using his God-given talent to impact lives.

He therefore recommended that he seek the government’s support to enable him to continue projecting Ghana’s positive image.

The president of the Asebu Traditional Council, Professor Okatakyi Amanfi, described Thomas Fynn as a true son of the Asebu Traditional area. He noted that Mr Fynn has created awareness about the Moore community and Ghana via the power of photography for the past three decades. He stressed the need for the government to support Thomas in projecting the rich cultural beliefs and practices to this generation and those yet unborn.

A senior tour guide at the Cape Coast Castle, Robert Morgan, identified Mr Thomas Fynn as an individual who has used photography to attract tourists to the country. He urged the government to acknowledge him by appointing Mr Fynn as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador.

The chief security officer of the Ghana Museums and Monument Board in charge of forts and castles in the Central Region, William Gbedema Dankwa, pointed out that Thomas has supported the Kakum National Park and the Museum of African History construction in the Cape Coast Castle for the past thirty years. He also recommended the international photographer to President John Dramani Mahama for appointment as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador.

The 2023 Central Regional Best Regional Tour Guide award winner, Michael Orleans, noted that honoring Thomas Fynn as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador is long overdue. He therefore pleaded with the president of the day, John Dramani Mahama to appoint Thomas Fynn as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador.

A renowned international photographer from California in the USA, Thomas Lamb, who contributed Thomas Fynn to constructing the Kakum National Park in 1991, considered his Ghanaian counterpart as a true and dedicated photographer promoting Ghana’s positive image internationally, adding that Mr Fynn would make a good tourism ambassador if appointed.

Cape Coast Technical University’s Prof. Kwamina Bamfo Agyie, who doubles as a journalist hailed Mr Thomas Fynn for using his talent in photography to portray the rich cultural heritage of Ghana from the 1980s up to date.

Mr Thomas Fynn in a separate interview with our news team embraced the calls for his appointment as Ghana’s Tourism Ambassador. He was optimistic that the appointment, when given, would further motivate him to project Ghana’s rich cultural heritage domestically and Internationally.

Mr Fynn disclosed that he participated in separate international events abroad with the former president, John Agyekum Kufour, and the former vice president, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah Arthur. Thomas mentioned that his photography talent took him to Asia, the USA, Europe, and elsewhere. He hoped to do better and place Ghana on the world map if he became the country’s tourism ambassador.