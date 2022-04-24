Stakeholders should implement policies to promote sustainable landscape restoration

Mr Edward Akunyagra, the Project Manager for World Vision Ghana called on stakeholders to put measurements and policies in place to promote sustainable landscape restoration in Ghana.

He said there should be effective coordination and engagement of all relevant stakeholders to ensure the success of interventions and the long-term sustainability of landscape restoration to enhances food security in the country.

Mr Akunyagra made the call during the Northern Ghana Restoration Initiative of district level dialogue with stakeholders on Regreening Africa Project’s in the Mion District.

The event was to foster a sustainable multi-stakeholder engagement mechanism platform for creating synergies in knowledge.

It was also to resource and interventions amongst key stakeholders and to improve the enabling environment necessary to restore land health and threes planting to provide fair benefits to communities.

He said actors should design and implement strategies and policies that are aligned and coherent with the objectives of savannah mosaic landscapes with its distinctive vegetation, weather, drivers of degradation and land use rights to increase tree planting, restore land health and community resilience.

He urged Opinion and Traditional leaders to collaborate with the authority to enforce the environmental protection laws especially in the rural areas to enhance Regreening of the country.

Madam Gloral Kukuije Adajiga, Research Scientist at Forestry Research Institute of Ghana advised women to support men in the trees planting exercise in their farms and homes to improve crops yield.

Dr Emilie Smith Duuont, Scientist and Facilitator at World Agrofoustry highlighted on some of the achievement of the Regreen Africa Project so far, said as part of the project they have trained more than 1600 students in 15 the basic and secondary schools in the Mion district on sustainable environmental management.

She noted that the project was use to developed business plans for one strategic actor in Mion district to promote the shea value chain to improve their livelihoods.

Mr Philip Atiim, the Project Manager at Catholic Relief Services (CRS) said the five years project funded by the European Union was implemented by CRS in 2017 would be ending this year, was to create a sustained approach to reversing land degradation and integrating food production through World Agroforestry.

Mr Atiim said the project was implemented in two regions which included; Northern and Upper East regions with other partners which were World Vision Ghana, ICRAF Sahel and National and Local Governments targets 90,000 hectares, 40,000 households.