Stakeholders support “She Leads” project in Western North region

Stakeholders and women advocates in the Western North Region have declared their support towards the successful implementation of the ‘She Leads’ Project in the Region.

According to them, supporting young girls would empower them to occupy higher positions in society.

The stakeholders; made up of representatives from women groups, educational institutions, girl-child educational unit, Distinct Health Directorate,

religious and traditional leaders and the Regional NCCE director gave the pledge at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting organised by Gen CED and Resource Foundation which are spearheading the five-year project in the Western North region.

They urged parents to provide young girls with their basic needs and be opened to them to share their challenges with them for the appropriate counselling and advice.

They called for the promotion of sex education among adolescent girls to prevent teenage pregnancies among young girls.

Ms Angela Apedoh, Project Officer at GenCED, said the aim of the project was to ensure women took up positions in their respective communities and held leaders accountable by ensuring that policies were in place to transform negative societal norms.

She said her outfit would empower young girls and women to advocate leadership position in the society and explained that would form groups in their communities to advocate the She Leads project and to help achieve the overall goals.

She said as part of the project, a capacity building programme was held to empower Senior High school students on the roles of girls in national development and how best to lead.

Mr Eliot Mensah, programme Coordinator of the Resource Foundation asked parents especially fathers to give the girls the needed support since they could perform better with a little push.

He said his outfit would do its part in ensuring that at least 15 young girls from each District would be able to take up leadership positions in the next five years.

Nana Abena Tawuah II, Queen mother of Sefwi-Nusnsua asked young girls to take their studies seriously since education was the only way for them to take up leadership positions.

She also advised them to take their parents as their friends by sharing their challenges with them.