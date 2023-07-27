Stakeholders told to create price method for agribusiness farmers 

Professor Osei-Agyeman Yeboah, Project Coordinator of North Carolina Agriculture and Technical University has entreated stakeholders in the agricultural sector to create price method for agribusiness farmers in the country to promote their businesses.

He said majority of Ghanaian farmers have never become innovative price setters as individuals most often settled on their own prices on the market, which needed to be addressed.

He made the call during community engagement on the USDA-National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA) through the Centre of Excellence for Global Food Security and Defence project held at Diare in the Savelugu Municipality of the Northern Region.

The USDA-NIFA project is being implemented with 1890 Land Grant Universities such as University of Maryland East Shore and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical University.

The project, being implemented in Northern and Upper East Regions, is supported by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research – Savanna Agricultural Research Institute (CSIR – SARI) to reach communities with the best technologies to increase food security and nutrition in the country.

Professor Yeboah encouraged most of the farmers in the country to consider pricing approach and said it would maximise the value of their agricultural produce.

He added that price was one of the important elements in Agribusiness product marketing.

He said, “The change in price cost margin, resulted in a percentage change in the innovative agricultural business’ profitability.”

Professor Yeboah indicated that it was essential for agribusiness farmers to settle on a price either too low or high, which would help them to know their incomes.

He urged farmers to recognise the significance of reasonable pricing in a high value product, adding that they stood to benefit through optimising the economic benefits, which came through adding value to their agricultural produce.

Naa Abdulai Abukari ll, Chief of Diare, appealed to the agricultural sector stakeholders to assist farming communities with technologies to improve farming in the region.

He said innovative technology was one of the keys to promoting food security in the country.