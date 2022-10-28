Stakeholders trained to fight COVID-19 vaccine misconceptions

Growing evidence indicates that misinformation, myths, misconceptions, rumors and fake news are some of the factors causing vaccine hesitancy in Ghana.

To curb the menace, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has held a workshop to strengthen the capacity of myth busters to facilitate risk communication and misinformation management for increased COVID-19 vaccination acceptance in the Western North Region.

The training, dubbed: “Tackling Hesitancy to Get Vaccine Shots into Arms, the Myths Busters Approach,” brought together religious and opinion leaders, chiefs, youth group leaders, teachers, and information centre operators.

Mr Abubakar Abudardai, the Regional Health Promotion Officer, explained that vaccines usually helped people to survive illnesses and saved many lives.

Despite the numerous benefits of vaccines, available data from the Regional Health Directorate indicated high vaccine hesitancy across the region, he said.

He called on the about 220 participants to help debunk rumors and misconceptions among individuals and communities, mobilise community members for COVID-19 vaccination and sensitise them on the importance of vaccination in general.

A total of 585,555 doses have so far been administered in the region with 260,576 people fully vaccinated while 317,643 have received one dose.

Mr Richard Adupong, the Communications Advisor, USAID Care Continuum projects, said with support and cooperation, misconception about the COVID-19 vaccine could be addressed.

Reverend Richard Andoh, the Arch Deacon of Bodi Anglican Church, who chaired the programme, encouraged Ghanaians to ignore those misconceptions and get vaccinated, adding that the vaccine was safe.

The workshop was under the “Strengthening the care continuum project,” of USAID, in collaboration with JSI and the Ghana Health Service.

It was held simultaneously in all the nine districts of the region.