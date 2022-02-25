Stakeholders urge to fight against child trafficking

Stakeholders urged to support government to fight against harmful traditional practices, such as early child forced marriage and child trafficking in the northern sector.

Dr Muma Centia Bili, Deputy Programs Coordinator of Pan African Organisation said it is the duties of stakeholders and the Civil Society to support government enforce of the laws for child protection actively in the community.

She said this during a Northern regional stakeholders training workshop on laws and policies protecting children from abuse.

The event organised by Pan Africa Organisation, held in Tamale was part of the three years Kinder Rechte Afrika project supported by German Cooperation, was to work with the key government agencies and Civil Society to build their capacity, to ensure effective and efficient enforcement of laws and policies protecting children’s in Ghana.

Dr Bili recommended that stakeholders should increases the awareness creation of Child trafficking and early marriage enforcement in the rural areas to end harmful cultural practices and outmoded traditional beliefs which militate against children’s right in their communities.

Hajia Alima Sagito Saeed, Chief Executive Director of Savanna Women Integrated Development called on the policies makers to respond to involved in variety types of child abuse and neglected investigations .

According to her, examines police reports of child abuse and neglect explores racial is inequities in child welfare outcomes.

She attributed that exposure to law enforcement plays a role in determine which children come into contact with protection.

She advised the stakeholders to educate people on reporting abuse cases to the authorises in-charge for arrests and convictions as part of child safety protection the northern sector