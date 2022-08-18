Stakeholders urged to collaborate to restore degraded landscapes

Professor Elvis Asare-Bediako, the Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR), has called on stakeholders to collaborate to restore the degraded landscapes in the Bono and Bono East regions.

The level of degradation, coupled with fluctuations in the rainfall pattern over the years, had been the main pillars of low food production output in the two regions, thereby threatening their potentials to remain the “bread baskets of Ghana,” he said.

He said the landscape had undergone various spatial changes with housing replacing agri-business lands and fires destroying vegetation, hence restoring the lands would ensure continuous food supply from the regions to other parts of the country.

Prof. Asare-Bediako made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the opening of a two-day international conference on Nature-Based Solutions (NBS) for Food Production in Sunyani on Wednesday.

On the theme: “Nature-based Solutions for Climate Resilient Food Systems-Getting Prepared for a Climate-Resilient Future,” the conference, organised by the UENR and Wageningen University and Research in the Royal Netherlands, seeks to equip participants to use available natural resources to restore the landscapes.

The NBS would also create opportunities for stakeholders in the food production chain to explore solutions to sustain food production and harness the potential of maximising crop yields within the bread basket of Ghana.

The participants were drawn from the academia, research institutions, environmental protection non-governmental and civil society organisations, and selected farmers from the two regions.

Prof. Asare-Bediako noted that evidence across various landscapes suggested that changes in climate conditions had adverse effects on global food production systems, which had severely affected many countries, including Ghana.

”The evidence Ghana presents can be seen across the transitional belt, regarded as one of the country’s food baskets producing food crops such as maize, yam, plantain, rice and vegetables,” he said.

Consequently, food production had decreased in recent years, resulting in the importation of food items to augment local supply, he said.

Prof. Asare-Bediako said it had been reported that the import of cereals increased from 77,045 tonnes in 1971 to 2.3 million tonnes in 2020, representing an average growth rate of 13.03 per cent.

It had been estimated that Ghana complemented its food supply by importing vegetables and other tubers for US$17.97 million in 2019, he said, and that the country would not be self-sufficient if the trend continued and most dependents on the food chain might lose their livelihoods.

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, said protecting the environment would mean that healthy food would be produced alongside the conservation of biodiversity.

She said employing nature-based solutions to ensure sustainable food production was a step in the right direction.

She, therefore, implored participants to identify the right nature-based solutions for proper decision-making and implementation in the two regions to enhance food production.