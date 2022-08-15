Stakeholders urged to do away with examination malpractices

Panelists have appealed to all stakeholders to put on their “moral robes or coats” to do away with examination malpractices in the country.

The panelists held that the issue of examination malpractices was multifaceted and needed all hands-on deck to nib the canker in the bud.

At a forum held by the West African Examination Council in Accra in commemoration of its 70th anniversary celebration, speakers proposed the serialization of examination questions, a relook at the admission criteria by tertiary institutions and introduction of forensic auditing in the council’s chain of examinations.

The council’s 70th anniversary celebration is on the theme: “Seventy years of Reliable Educational Assessment- the Journey, challenges and the way forward.”

The forum aims to give the council’s public an insight into its operations to create mutual understanding.

According to the panelists, the canker of examination malpractices (Including cheating, use of mobile phones, among others) cannot be eliminated but curbed.

Panelists were against the scraping of WASSCE and BECE.

They noted the use of continuous assessment to grade some students had not been reliable as some teachers turned to give what they termed as “orange scores.”

They further deplored the habit of some invigilators who take money from candidates and encouraged them to cheat in examination halls.

Mr Nii Christian Johnson, a former staff of WAEC noted that examination malpractices destroy the credibility of examinations.

According to Mr Johnson, some staff of the council who have been accused in examination leakage should see the practices as “shooting oneself in the foot.”

He appealed to all to put on their moral robes and reject all kinds of malpractices that affect the credibility of the examinations in the country.

He regretted that the council over the years had not been able to run fast in line with the technology and tasked the council to embark on more digitalization of its operations.

Mr George Ohene-Mantey, Head of Test Administration Division WAEC said the council had embarked on robust mechanisms of controlling leakage.

Alhaj Yakubu A. B. Abubakar, President Conference of Heads Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) said questions set by WAEC should be practical and suggested the setting up of spacious assembly halls with more security cameras to curb malpractices in examination halls.

According to him, tertiary institutions should also look at the admission criteria which set out grades for admissions.

He said grades of admission by tertiary institutions could compel students to do all they could to get the required grade for admission.