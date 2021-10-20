Stakeholders urged to support distribution of bed nets

Mr Philip Darko, the Malaria Focal Person for Hohoe, has called on stakeholders including community leaders to support the 2021-point mass distribution of Long-Lasting Insecticide Nets (LLIN) in the Municipality.

He said their support was essential to having a successful exercise, adding that their contribution was to help give information about the exercise to their various communities and also to support financially.

Mr Darko speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during a stakeholder meeting on the exercise, disclosed that the Directorate would receive its mosquito nets in the coming weeks but must carry out a household registration exercise, hence the call on the stakeholders.

He said volunteers would be recruited to undertake the registration exercise before the nets were distributed to those registered.

The Focal Person noted that although the last point mass distribution of LLIN was in 2018, they had a system called continuous distribution where nets were given to pregnant women and children under five years at health facilities.

Mr Darko said stakeholders were also engaged on the inappropriate use of mosquito nets including garden fence, fishing and strainers, adding that people who had excess of the nets needed to give them out to others in the community.

He said they were also embarking on community mobilisation by educating community members on the proper use of bed nets, while they also encouraged the stakeholders to also educate people in that regard.

The registration for the bed nets will commence from October 25 to 31, 2021, while the distribution will start from November 29 to December 5, 2021.